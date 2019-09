I'm 27 — & I'm Terrified Of Aging

Only recently, after many conversations with those in the industry who are five to 10 years older than me (I'll be 27 next month — and, yes, I fully realize how ridiculous it is for someone my age to obsess over fine lines), have I started to realize I might be the exception. Not everyone takes the carrot simply because it's dangled in front of them; not everyone connects some part of their self-worth and happiness to the absence of crow's feet.I went to Ohio a few months ago for my friend's wedding, and the subject of injectables came up at breakfast (as it always does, because I'm always bringing the subject up). None of the moms had ever gotten any, and, on top of that, had no desire to. And they looked great. I was slack-jawed. Part of me envies that; part of me never wants to give up my smooth, tight skin.Of course, I worry about the implications of starting all of these anti-aging procedures so early. There isn't a whole lot of research on the long-term effects of repeatedly injecting a neurotoxin into the face: Some doctors say it can lead to muscle-slackening over time; others insist it's preventative — the line of reasoning being, a little now and you won't need a lot later. But it's not just that I don't know for certain if years of cosmetically lifting my brows will lead to my forehead muscles collapsing — there's also the financial commitment.Botox is measured in units, with each unit costing between $15 and $20 . You need multiple units for just one area of your face, so you're looking at anywhere from $300 to $600 every three months. I tell anyone who's considering going in for Botox (or fillers) to think of it as a variation on the old Pringles slogan: "Once you shoot up, you can't stop." Or, at least, I can't.