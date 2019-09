I’m 27 — & I’m Terrified Of Aging

Because while the difference is subtle, it's there. People (friends, family, random dinner-party guests) call me crazy at first. They say that I don't need to do anything to my face — a face, mind you, that already has Botox and Restylane in it unbeknownst to them. But when I pull up before-and-afters , even the most skeptical acknowledge that I look more rested and approachable in the after photo. Why have heavy, sleepy-looking eyelids when you can open them up? Why embrace a deep laugh line when you can make it disappear? Why not make your jawline a little bit sharper, your chin more symmetric? It's that kind of thinking that keeps me coming back for more every four months: I don't want to go back to semi-defined jowls, as my derm referred to them, when I've seen the light.