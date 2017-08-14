Story from TV Shows

This Is Why Fans Are Worried About Cersei's Big Reveal On Game Of Thrones

Kathryn Lindsay
This post contains spoilers about last night's Game of Thrones episode, "Eastwatch."
Game of Thrones dropped a number of bombshells during last night's episode, but perhaps none more controversial than Cersei's pregnancy. The self-declared Queen of the Seven Kingdoms revealed to Jaime that she was expecting a child — his child. The pregnancy also prompted the two Lannisters to be loud and proud about their incest, with Cersei planning to own up to the baby's true parentage. As soon as she's told her brother the good news, however, she leans in with a threat. "Never betray me again," she whispers, leading many fans to doubt the pregnancy's veracity. Is this all just a ruse to keep Jaime by her side? Twitter certainly seems to think so.
"Me when Cersei told Jaime that she was pregnant," a fan captioned the classic "You sit on a throne of lies" GIF from Elf.
"I don't think Cersei is truly pregnant," one viewer wrote. "I think she's getting uneasy about Jamie and she needs his unwavering support."
"Also 100% sure Cersei is not pregnant," another agreed. "She knows how to trap Jaime."
This alleged trap isn't the only reason people are skeptical about Cersei's pregnancy. There's one other (pretty big) reason why it might not be legit.
"CERSEI U LYING B, U R NOT PREGNANT! THE WITCH SAID 3! U HAD UR 3!!!!!"
Let's break this down. This "Witch" refers to Maggy the Frog, who Cersei visited in a flashback in the first episode of season 5.
Maggy answered young Cersei's three burning questions — and all of the answers just so happened to have either come true, or are well on their way. For instance, Cersei didn't end up marrying the prince she was promised to. She married Robert Baratheon, the king Maggy predicted. Then, there's the whole business about a "younger, more beautiful" queen.
"You'll be queen, for a time," Maggy tells her. "Then comes another, younger, more beautiful, to cast you down and take all you hold dear."
Most people suspect this is Daenerys Targaryen, but as far as the pregnancy is concerned, it's the last prediction that throws a spanner in the works.
"The king will have 20 children and you will have three," Maggy says, referring to Robert's bastards and Cersei's illegitimate children, Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen. "Gold will be their crowns . . . gold their shrouds."
Three children, three deaths — so if Cersei is pregnant again, that makes baby number four. That means this baby is either a lie, or is not going to make it to term. Whatever the truth, Jaime shouldn't start picking out baby names just yet.
