Although LuAnn spends much of her first appearance gushing about her husband — "We’re still in our honeymoon phrase and he’s just added so much to my life! And [he] makes it complete!" — the truly uncomfortable part comes when she starts talking about co-star Ramona Singer’s now-ended marriage with Mario Singer. The scene is built around LuAnn and Tom playing tennis and the pair pretending not to be competitive about the sport, despite the fact they’re placing bets and "playfully" arguing about the score. "It’s not tension like when Ramona and Mario used to have tension when they played tennis," LuAnn swears in a talking head interview. It’s clear the implied statement in here is, "Tom and I are actually compatible on the court and off. Unlike some people." Now that we now both Ramona and LuAnn’s relationships didn’t work out, this kind of unnecessary, and seemingly unprompted, dragging of the Singers looks all the more petty, especially considering the surprise attack Ramona suffered earlier this season over her divorce.