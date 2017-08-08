Joe (Jason Lewis) reveals to the Rev (Yul Vazquez) that he’s a fallen angel, living his life like a normal with the man he loves. Do we think he’s fallen because he realized he was gay as an angel or because he chose to fall and then realized he was gay? Also, it’s interesting that when Joe hesitates to tell him about the fraying veil over Midnight, the Rev solemnly says that he’s a Reverend who will hear confession and keep the secret. Other than Lutherans, I don’t believe Christians usually take confession and only Catholic priests can offer absolution for any sin. So, either the Rev is Lutheran, or he really wants to know this secret and is pulling out all the tricks to get it out of Joe. At any rate, Joe’s real confession is that he and Chuy (Bernardo Saracino) may be leaving town soon to avoid the fight.