When we get the backstory of how Lem and Zach came to Midnight (yes, it was a bloody siege circa the 1950s), we get a big surprise: Xylda (Joanne Camp) was a girl then, and Zach tried to give her to Lem as a gift and she gave Lem the gift of no longer being a slave to blood (his description). She’s the one who turned him into an energy draining, super-powerful vamp and that’s where his bright blue eyes came from. Lem gave Zach and his lady friend the chance to give up a life of killing and blood and when they chose not to, he gave them an ultimatum to leave town. All this nostalgia leads to a showdown between Lem and Zach, of course, while most of the townspeople are squared away in the church, where apparently vampires cannot venture. (Glad we’re not getting all of the vampire rules at once or anything helpful like that.)