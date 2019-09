Makenzi has been the stealthy star of The Bachelorette throughout its 2017 cycle. As we all know, it’s Bachelor Nation custom to cut contestants off completely from the outside world, essentially blocking them from even touching an iPhone while they go through their Bachelor(ette) "Journey." But, producers allowed Kenny to buck tradition this year in order to see him FaceTime with his 10-year-old daughter, leaving the wrestler a gooey mess of teary, fatherly love every time he pressed "End Call." The results were especially heartwarming to see as the teddy bear was accused of being "aggressive" by season villain Lee. This is a man who cries every time he sees his daughter’s precious face or even thinks about her — he’s clearly not the kind of person who's comfortable dragging singer-songwriters out of vans, even when they’re using dog whistle politics against him. The feud between Lee and Kenny was an indelible dark spot this season, but seeing Kenzi’s smiling face and hearing her sweet words of encouragement were always helped to brighten up an episode amid all the thinly-veiled, moustache-twirling racism.