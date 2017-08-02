Ditch The Denim & Switch Up Your Summer Look With These Skirts

Often labelled as either dowdy or flirty, the skirt gets a bad rep. It's been making waves since the '50s, when below-the-knee circle skirts were worn by wholesome girl-next-door types à la Sandy in Grease. The Swinging Sixties brought rebellion to Carnaby Street in the form of the daring mini, which sat seven inches above the knee and signalled the changing attitudes of that decade's youth. A-line skirts ushered in the '70s, with fabrics like cord and suede becoming synonymous with bookish women like Love Story's Ali MacGraw, while the '80s brought more questionable shapes – think Bananarama in ra-ra and puffball skirts (these made an unfortunate return in the early noughties, paired with giant belts...).