Hillsong Church has been making lots of headlines recently. The Australian church has now grown so much that it holds services in New York City, Los Angeles, and London. Hundreds of people attend, and you might know a few of them.
The church's pastor, Carl Lentz, has been spotted around LA hanging out with Justin Bieber. But that isn't the first time Lentz was caught with a celebrity BFF. Even if he doesn't hang out with them, quite a few celebrities have called his mega-church their own. Check to see if your favourites have made the list.
1. Justin Bieber
In the wake of cancelling his world tour, many fans speculated that it might have something to do with Hillsong. That's probably not the case, but it hasn't stopped people from ogling photos of Pastor Lentz and Bieber.
2. Hailey Baldwin
Baldwin, who used to date Justin Bieber, has been to Hillsong. She even posted this photo of the Jenner sisters, Carl Lentz, and his wife, Laura.
3. Kendall Jenner
4. Kylie Jenner
Despite the fact that these two members of the Kardashian clan have been to Hillsong, Lentz is not the pastor who appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. That pastor does give guest sermons at Hillsong, though.
Just me and nick Jonas at hillsong NYC pic.twitter.com/nWGvtJZV— Daniel Schneider (@Danielschn92) July 30, 2012
5. Kourtney Kardashian
This Kardashian sister has been spotted at Hillsong a couple of times. Once, she attended with Justin Bieber. Her sister, Kim, has a photo with Carl Lentz, but it's unconfirmed whether she visits his church.
6. Nick Jonas
This Jonas Brother is not the last Disney child star to appear on the list.
7. Selena Gomez
Another former girlfriend of Justin Bieber's, this pop star was spotted attending Hillsong with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, according to the Observer.
8. Hailee Steinfeld
This Pitch Perfect singer is a regular at Hillsong, just like Bieber.
9. AnnaSophia Robb
With her Bridge To Terabithia days way behind her, AnnaSophia Robb currently attends New York University. Since she lives in the city, it's convenient for Robb to also attend Hillsong Church's New York branch.
10. Vanessa Hudgens
This former Disney star has also made her way to Hillsong Church. Living in Los Angeles, Hudgens frequents Coachella and this famous church.
11. Austin Butler
And since his girlfriend of about six years, Vanessa Hudgens, goes to Hillsong it makes sense that Austin Butler attends as well. Plus, he and AnnaSophia Robb were in The Carrie Diaries together. Coincidence?
12. Kevin Durant
Sports fans, this one is for you. This Golden State Warriors player has been to this church. There's even a photo of him, Carl Lentz, and Jay-Z just chilling like it's an everyday thing.
13. Kyrie Irving
Ball players seem to love Lentz's sermons. Irving plays point guard on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hillsong Church attracts a diverse group of celebrities across the country and it's only gaining more popularity. Which celebrity will we see there next?
