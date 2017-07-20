Meet The Celebrities Who Love To Meme Themselves

Memes are wonderful. The viral images, often shared on Instagram or Twitter, combine a recognisable image with a hilarious caption. They usually either represent a "mood" or a "vibe" or an "aesthetic." Their purpose? To make you laugh and to go viral. I love them, you love them, and even celebrities love them.
Rihanna, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities that find memes as amusing as the rest of us do, except they find a certain type of meme to be the most entertaining: ones of themselves. Last week, we wrote an ode to Hilton's dedication to memeing herself, and since then it's come to our attention that other celebs definitely look at pictures of themselves and come up with funny captions. Summer is the season of the celebrity meme, and it's time to rally up the best of the week.
The caveat with memeing yourself is that you may be seen as a bit narcissistic, but if you don't love yourself then who will? And if your a Kardashian then you're already used to being called out for an excess of photos of yourself.
But there are few rules to note if you are going to try and "self meme" (I coined this word — go with it.)
1. The picture must be funny. You can't look model-y. You have to really lean into the joke.
2. Pay special attention to the caption. You want your fans (or friends) to look at the image + caption pairing and think: "YAS. This is SO me."
3. Have fun with it. Post it to your social media accounts.
4. Know that yours will never be as good as Rihanna's.
Self memes are going to take over the world. You've been warned.
Read these stories next: