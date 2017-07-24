Why is Mary-Kate so far off to the side? In some photos, she's closer to bride, but in others she's all the way at the top of the stairs. I have a feeling it might be because when you put the twins together, you're automatically like "Oh, Olsen twins" and that might be distracting. Or is it that Ashley is better friends with the bride and when you order an Olsen it's a package deal? When Mary-Kate is at the top she looks so lonely. I just want to be her friend and ask her where she got that headpiece. (Where did she get that headpiece?)