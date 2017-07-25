Euron's Attack In Game Of Thrones Had A Key Detail You Probably Missed

Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) has burst onto the scene as Villain Number One this season of Game Of Thrones (aside from, you know, the White Walkers), and it turns out he might be even more evil than we thought. The Greyjoy uncle made waves — literally — on Sunday night's episode after his sneak attack on the Iron Fleet. The last five minutes of the show were chaos, which means you might have missed this tiny detail in between all the throat-slashing and sword-fighting.
Reddit user BrySighz pointed out:
"For those that don't know, Euron's ship, the Silence, is crewed by men he's spared during his pirate raids and taken from other crews, but he takes their tongues from their mouths so that they can not speak, communicate with each other, talk back, or mutiny against him. In the scene where Yara is being held hostage, and Theon is looking around, you can see Euron's men cutting the tongues from the crew. I figured to most people this just looked like pointless torture, but he's actually taking their tongues to replace the men that died during the raid."
This is a well-known fact among A Song Of Ice And Fire readers, the books that inspired the HBO series, but could easily have gone unnoticed if you didn't know to look for it. This just makes Euron's already dastardly personality even...dastardlier?
As for what's next, this very same battle showed Euron capturing Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), meaning this could be the "gift" he promised Cersei (Lena Headey) during the season 7 premiere. Or, now that we've been reminded of Euron's other brutal methods, he could have something even worse up his sleeve.
