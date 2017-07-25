We all love a good Disney princess, but, let's be honest, we're not all as perfect and poised as Cinderella and Snow White. That's where Princess Bean comes in. Netflix has partnered up with The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening, to create Disenchantment. The animated series, set in a mystical, yet unfortunate land, stars Abbi Jacobson as Bean.
“Ultimately,” Groening said, “Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”
Bean and her sidekicks fit right in. She is a "hard drinking young princess" with a "feisty elf companion Elfo," and "her personal demon Luci," according to the Netflix release."Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”
Elfo and Luci will be voiced by Nat Faxon from Friends From College, which just aired on Netflix last week, and Eric Andre from The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim.
Of course, you know Abbi Jacobson best from her role as Abbi Abrams on Broad City. She also co-created the show with Ilana Glazer.
The animation studio responsible for the show is the same one that handles Futurama, another Groening creation. With this amount of quality behind it, Disenchantment looks promising.
"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment," said Cindy Holland, who is the Vice President of original content for Netflix. "The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."
Sold. Ten episodes of Disenchantment are set to release in early 2018.
