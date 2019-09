Yet, things are still amiss with Peter, despite his winning choices in matching toddler-infant apparel. The baby clothes date yet again positions him as the kind of guy who fans would love to see become a dad as soon as possible — you know, the kind of guy who could be the Bachelor . Peter has an adorable niece! Peter can pick clothing for an unborn child! Sweet-faced little girls in Spain are even drawn into Peter’s vortex of charm, as is proven later in the episode when a child and her family wander over to the couple in the middle of a tense conversation. The interruption is obviously orchestrated by the producers, helping draw out their relationship woes and making Peter look like total lovable leading man material, yet again. On top of all that, of Rachel is "devastated" by the end of the episode because Peter will not budge on his refusal to be open to an immediate engagement. After this kind of drama, it’s no surprise he’s not allowed to sip on Champagne with the women closest to Rachel’s heart, even though the former male model is actually right to question the need to propose after knowing someone for about two months.