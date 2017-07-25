Here's Why That Jon Snow & Littlefinger Scene Looked So Familiar

Spoiler alert. If you haven’t watched season 7, episode 2 of Game Of Thrones, look away...and head over to our recap.
In classic George R.R. Martin style, Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones left looming questions and emotions hanging in the balance.
Though many long-time viewers experienced a bout of déjà vu. A little more than halfway through the episode, Jon Snow and Petyr Baelish a.k.a. Littlefinger, have a violent exchange deep within the crypts of Winterfell. Jon, after possibly handing over his newly appointed position to his sister Sansa, finds himself per usual (handsomely) brooding solo, gazing at the tomb of his late father, Ned.
Littlefinger then interrupts Jon’s quiet moment. “I loved Sansa. As I loved her mother.”
Um, TMI, sir. Also, talk about bad timing.
Jon then proceeds to strangle the man — who’s just shared his love for both Jon's sister (gross) — within an inch of his life. However, we’ve seen this scene before.
In the first season of Game of Thrones, Ned, who was convinced that Littlefinger was lying about his wife’s whereabouts, threw him against a wall and proceeded to choke him.
Now, several seasons in, we’ve come to know Littlefinger as the smarmy little man who was the reason for Sansa Stark’s marriage to Ramsay Bolton, one of the series' most vicious characters.
Jon Snow's reaction to Littlefinger's small talk was completely justified. After all, the Bastard of Winterfell is no fool. However, is does beg a more existential question: Are we all doomed to repeat the mistakes of our parents? Time will tell if he should’ve finished the job that both he and his father started.
