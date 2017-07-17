The Surprising Connection Between Samwell Tarly & Jorah Mormont

The season premiere of Game of Thrones was dominated by the powerful women who will soon be pulling the strings of their respective empires: Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in the North, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) at King's Landing, Lynna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) as Sansa's ally, and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in the woods with Ed Sheeran and his merry musical men (lol jk).
But there is one man who is aiming up to be a silent, but crucial, hero this season, and he's currently wasting away in the liquid-filled safe space that is the Citadel. Samwell Tarley (John Bradley-West) has been given the shit-end of the stick (pun intended) for a few seasons now, and never seems to get the recognition he deserves (remember how badly his dad treated him when he returned home for a short, and not sweet, evening?) As we saw last night, Sam is using his time in the Citadel to read and learn, and his studies may just save the life of an unexpected face that we haven't seen in a while — Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen).
Last night, we saw Jorah make his first interaction with Sam by sticking his infected arm out and asking him a crucial question: Is Dany here yet? His ominous statement, along with his increasingly worsening Greyscale taking over his entire body is giving us clues at a future major plot lines, as Buzzfeed writes.
Based on a key screengrab by a dedicated GOTer on Reddit, it appears that Sam could be able cure Jorah's Greyscale by using dragonglass. In the screenshot, Sam is looking at a book, explaining that dragonglass could have healing properties for the disease.
Dragonglass doesn't only kill the white walkers, but it also cures greyscale. Sam will cure Jorah's. #GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/vPOMjoZvAZ— Poongkundran (@Poongkundran_s) July 17, 2017
As another Redditor writes via Time, dragonglass is rumoured to be "frozen fire" and was used by the Valyrians to build and as a decorative element on their weapons. It's known to also act as a (forgive the Superman reference) kryptonite against the White Walkers, meaning the North needs to their get hands on it, stat. But for now, there are signs that Sam will befriend and pity the dying Jorah and try to cure him. That's just the kind of guy Sam is.
His moment of bravery and wit is just around the corner.
