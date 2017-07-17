Game of Thrones season is officially upon us, which means we must examine any and all possible Easter eggs, beginning with a dagger spotted in the pages of the book Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is reading. Twitter user Abby Walburn pointed out last night that the dagger, which appears as an illustration in the book, looks like the same weapon that appeared on the Entertainment Weekly cover with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).
First off, the dagger: It's kind of a big deal. It was first used in season one when the catspaw assassin tried to kill Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright.) From there, it went into the hands of Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen).
When the Entertainment Weekly cover debuted in May, the dagger's presence caused a stir. It seemed to be in possession of Arya Stark, which would indicate that she encountered Littlefinger and, you know, stuck him with the pointy end, as they say. Remember: Petyr Baelish is on Arya's "kill list." So, maybe she'll knock one more off the list this season.
So, what does it mean that the dagger is featured in Sam's book? (See the picture, below.)
Little Finger's dagger is in the book Sam is reading. If you care. Go nuts Twitter-verse. #probablyimportant #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cCbn5Z593H— Abby Walburn (@abby_walburn) July 17, 2017
The dagger itself is important — as per Game of Thrones Wiki, it sports a dragonbone hilt and a blade made of Valyrian steel. HOWEVER. The passage in which the blade appears is about dragonglass, a seemingly all-purpose solvent for all things bad in the Seven Kingdoms. (A recent fan theory suggests dragonglass can cure greyscale. It also saved Benjen Stark from becoming a White Walker — and concocted the White Walkers in the first place, as BuzzFeed points out.)
This means the dagger might contain dragonglass. Which also means it has the power to, among other things, kill White Walkers.
This is going to be a good season of television.
