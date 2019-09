As someone who grew up loving Harry Potter, I know for certain that nothing else will replace it in my heart. It's kind of like I used up all of my enthusiasm on those books and movies at an early age, and everything else is just so-so. Game Of Thrones, however, still manages to excite me, and it doesn't hurt that there are a lot of references to Harry Potter in the TV show . Whether intentional or not, fans of both Harry Potter and GOT have noticed a handful of similarities between the franchises, including many of the same actors , like Natalia Tena who played HP's Tonks and GOT's Osha, David Bradley who played Argus Filch and Walder Frey, and Michelle Fairley who played Hermione's mom and Catelyn Stark. However, Monday night's season 7 premiere had the biggest Harry Potter connection yet. Did you catch it?