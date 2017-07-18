The Great Walls Of Peter of are so serious, every single woman in his family has to tell Rachel about them. Peter’s sister-in-law Brooke Kraus hints something has always been "holding him back" from getting down on one knee and starting a family. Kraus matriarch Lynn goes so far as to tell Rachel her son isn’t "necessarily" ready to propose to her. He is, however, prepared to start a life with "somebody" and commit to "a person." The entire statement is bizarrely impersonal considering the fact that Rachel wants to know if she, specifically, should be expecting a ring at the end of this rollercoaster ride. While every other Bachelorette contestant has at least toyed around with the idea of "love" with Rachel at the end of hometown dates, all Peter can muster is some excitement over continuing to "spend time" with his lady friend. This is the kind of deeply examined caution most people save for rose ceremonies at the end of a Bachelor episode.