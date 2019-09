Not exactly. Big Little Lies was established specifically as a limited series based off of a 2014 book of the same name. The HBO series told the entirety of that story over its seven episodes, ending in the same way the novel finishes. The producers didn’t originally plan to pull a Game of Thrones and continue the story past the source material, so season 1 finale "You Get What You Need" should ostensibly be the formal ending. Plus, there are currently no concrete plans to officially begin a season 2 of Big Little Lies, despite the fact every fan is hoping the series didn’t end with that eff the patriarchy beach trip in Monterey. With all of these justifications behind them, it makes sense for HBO to submit the murder mystery as a limited series. This is especially true considering the fact the Emmys Best Drama Series category is usually glutted with outstanding possible nominees. Just this year, The Leftovers, The Americans, and the dazzling premium cable newbie American Gods were all left out in the cold. It wouldn't make strategic sense to nominate Big Little Lies for a traditional Best Drama Series award.