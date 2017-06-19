2 of 7

Essie MacGowan (Browning) Throughout "A Prayer For Mad Sweeney"



In the pantheon of American Gods sex scenes, all of Essie’s — with her first love, her first husband, and her second husband — are pretty vanilla. That would be nothing to complain about, but the former's two love scenes have a huge hand in the young woman eventually getting arrested.



In the first instance, the rich young man Essie sleeps with gives her a family heirloom and promises to propose to her when he comes home from university. Instead, his mom finds out about the jewelry, demands her son says Essie stole it, and sends the servant to prison, where she’s convicted of thievery. In the second instance, Essie runs away from her sentencing as an indentured servant in America by falling in love with her ship’s captain. But, already branded a criminal, she decides to live as one and steals all of her husband’s valuables. Soon enough, she’s back in front of a judge for stealing and skipping out on transportation.



A love story, this is not.