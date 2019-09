If you told anyone to watch American Gods after the premiere episode, "The Bone Orchard," it was so they could see the craziest sex scene of the year, up to that point.In the Starz drama’s debut we know absolutely nothing about sex goddess Bilquis, who is also the Queen of Sheba. She starts the episode out on a date with a very, very earnest man (Joel Murray AKA Mad Men’s most depressing alcoholic, Freddy Rumsen), who couldn’t be happier to be on a date with a woman as beautiful as Bilquis. The deity seems shy about his adoration, until they get to her bedroom. "I’m not what I once was," she admits, hinting she’s trying to make a comeback."Do something for me," Bilquis requests in the middle of sex. "Worship me... With your words. With your body. Worship me. Pray to me like I’m your god. Your goddess." Soon enough, the poorly-named Paunch has black eyes and is broadcasting Bilquis’ most ancient prayers. As the man is chanting Bilquis’ praises, he’s being sucked into her vagina , getting tinier and tinier by the second.When everything’s said and done, Paunch has disappeared into his lover and Bilquis looks at least 10 years younger. We told you sex is good for you