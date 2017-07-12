"It's something everyone always asks us," he said of whether or not the couple will get married on TV. "That's something we would have to discuss together but very honestly, my first reaction would be that I would probably rather not. There's a distinct intimacy and privacy and it's a very special moment with family and friends, and I wouldn't want anything to tarnish that or to take away from that. It's a time that I want to be able to honor my fiancée and soon-to-be wife and her family, and I want it to be ours. I want us to run the show and make sure it's always what we imagined. If there's a way to do that and include fans, great. But that wouldn't be my first wish."