This might sound strange, but this week’s Queen Sugar made me think about Jay-Z. Aside from all of the emotional vulnerability and confirmation of the infidelity that Beyoncé has been telling us about for years, one of the big takeaways from Hov’s new album 4:44, was his focus on economic empowerment and financial independence. In one line he claimed that“a million dollars worth of game for $9.99.” Addressing what it has been like to not only earn, but maintain his personal fortune — it includes purchasing artwork worth millions that appreciates in value — has been reason enough for many to applaud the rapper and businessman for setting a shining example of Black excellence. But make no mistake about it, the gems on 4:44 are all about Jay’s personal fortune. It’s great that he has transcended racial barriers that typically stop Black people from benefitting from our capitalist system, and that he is urging Black people to support Black businesses; however, 4:44 did not offer a radical vision for Black communities. Each week, though, I feel like Queen Sugar does.