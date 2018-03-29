What happens when you combine people with different tastes, personalities, and aspirations, and put them in a house together? No, I'm not talking about The Real World. I'm talking about family.
Given the broad spread of interests and maturity levels between family members, finding a movie that actually satisfies everyone can be close to impossible. Odds are, most kids would be perfectly fine with watching an Adam Sandler movie ad infinitum. Aside: as a child, I watched Click once a month. Adults, on the other hand, would shut their brains off around the second movie in the Sandler marathon.
The key is to find a film that strikes a balance between self-aware and entertaining. These movies aren't just speaking to kids, or speaking to adults. From adaptations of classic books to documentaries about child ballerinas, each of these films is universally appealing in their own way. You're guaranteed to have a great family night in.
Read These Stories Next: