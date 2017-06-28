Game of Thrones takes place in a universe with far less electricity and far more white walkers than our own. But don't kid yourself. Everything you see in Game of Thrones, from the skyline of King's Landing to the rolling plains of the Dothraki Sea, can be found right here on Earth.
With filming taking place in seven countries, it's no surprise that Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive shows of all time. In any given season, some cast members will be getting tan in Morocco, and others, soaking up the cold rain in Northern Ireland. Note to all aspiring actors: If you're auditioning as a Game of Thrones extra, it's better to be an assassin in Dorne (Spain) than a Watcher on the Wall (Northern Ireland).
If you're a diehard Game of Thrones fan, here are the destinations you should put on your bucket list. Just like Scotland is full of Outlander-themed tours, Dubrovnik, Croatia caters to Game of Thrones fans. You'll be among your people.