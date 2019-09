Considering the fact pop culture is filled with people trying to talk women out of having abortions, I was terrified all of this time dedicated to Ruth’s procedure would end in her changing her mind. My heart raced as she sat in the stirrups and her doctor asked as a (likely legal) formality, “You have considered all your options? And you’re comfortable with the decision to end your pregnancy?” Yes, she has and she is, please don’t let all of America’s anti-choice moralising change her mind at the last minute. But, Ruth confidently still says yes to both questions and goes through with her procedure. No sexist school of thought changes her mind. It’s such a great example of how abortions are medical procedures women need , not nefarious murders of unborn babies. From a show produced by Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, I would expect nothing less nuanced.