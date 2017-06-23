As Cherry tries to check on Melrose and comfort her, the "prankster" sticks her tongue out and reveals the ketchup bottle hidden in her hoodie, spraying a huge stream of it on the mat. “Bummer,“ she gleefully says with ketchup splattered hands. "How am I gonna tell [80s singer] Adam Ant that our precious little baby turned out to be a womb goof?" Cherry’s face falls the moment she realizes her physical and emotional trauma was used against her for childish vengeance. It’s even worse when the entire scene is played once again, since director Sam missed it and wants to know if there’s any story there worth exploring. There isn’t. Viewers know this is actually that bad when Sam offers Cherry double her salary to stay on the project and all she can do is stare at him with sad eyes and agree to "think about it."