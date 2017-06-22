We're less than a week away from the series finale of Pretty Little Liars, and if there's one person that we should really be worrying about, it's Rosewood's resident Velma, Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario).
One of the new promos for the show's final episode proves our girl is in hot water, with Spencer getting punched in the face by Mona (Janel Parrish), attacked by her biological mother Mary Drake (Andrea Parker), and having to deal with Aria (Lucy Hale) whine about some more Ezra (Ian Harding) drama. (Okay, so the last thing isn't quite as bad as getting hit in the face, but...it's not pleasant.) Now, Spencer has to worry about something else: getting locked in a glass box.
It should come as a shock to no one that one of the Liars will end up confined before the series is out. The PLL villains are weirdly obsessed with putting people in literal boxes. Emily (Shay Mitchell) was thrown in a wooden box and almost sawed in half during a field trip to Ravenswood. Aria got locked in a crate with Garrett's (Yani Gellman) dead body. Thanks to Pretty Little Liars' official Twitter account, we now know that Spencer will also be stuck somewhere — but, instead of being confined in a coffin-like space, she'll be stuck behind glass, with only a bobby pin to help her out.
"Don't get boxed in. 5 more days until we say goodbye."
Umm, I don't think Spencer can help being boxed in, but if there's anyone who can find her way out of a situation with just a hair accessory, it's Spencer. Unless, of course, we're reading this scene entirely wrong, and the Liars have finally captured Twincer, Spencer's evil identical twin. (What? You're not on the Twincer train? It's time to get on the Twincer train.)
With mere days until the finale, I'm getting more and more nervous for the fate of the Liars. Will they come out victorious against the ever-awful A.D.? I'm keeping my fingers crossed...and avoiding confined spaces.
