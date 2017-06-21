Colton Haynes Is Joining Season 7 Of American Horror Story

The American Horror Story cast just keeps growing.
Colton Haynes, previously seen in Arrow and Teen Wolf, will be joining the horror show's seventh season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
As he has with many of this season's cast announcements, Ryan Murphy posted the news on his Instagram page with a photo of Haynes staring straight forward with blood red lipstick smeared across his mouth.
"Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes," Murphy captioned the post.
Haynes is the latest addition to the anthology, joining Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters.
While Murphy hasn't disclosed character bios or plot points for the series, we've been able to gather some idea of what to expect when the show broadcasts later this fall.
For starters, we know it's about the 2016 presidential election. During a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said that the recent election "is a true American horror story, and [the show is] leaning into it. He added that "American Horror Story begins with election night and the national conversation and both the euphoria and the fear."
We've also learned that neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton will make appearances as characters on the show, but that Murphy will use past footage of them both.
As for the characters, we have a few theories. In Murphy's Instagram posts, actors can be seen with either blue or red features, which leads us to believe he's playing off of the colours typically associated with the Republican and Democratic parties.
Will the characters portray real public figures from the campaigns? Will the show tap into actual current events or opt for an even more dystopian reality (if that's possible)? Will Billy Eichner be able to keep the volume of his voice to a reasonable level?! (Love you, Billy). Come on, Murphy, we're dying to know!
