From the moment we meet Rosaline, Star-Crossed drives home the point the older Capulet sister is the less traditional one. While her younger sibling Livia Capulet (Ebonee Noel) is taken with the idea of finding her own (very rich) love story, Rosaline is obsessed with obtaining her own independence. She asks her sister in the premiere episode, "You don’t see the fun in being your own mistress? Of reading your own books, of sleeping in your own bed? Of never being at the whim of whichever man happens to be in charge of you?" Of course that sounds appealing, but joining a convent shouldn't be the only way a woman can live her own life. All of this is made all the more upsetting as this conversation revolves around the Capulet sisters’ "bride price," which is literally the sum of money necessary to marry a woman by buying her from a male guardian. Rosaline and Livia's predicament couldn't get any more sexist… until it does in episode 3, "All The World’s A Stage."