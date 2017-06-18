Drop Everything: Beyoncé Has Given Birth To The Twins!

After months of anticipation, it sounds like Blue Ivy Carter has a brand-new title: big sister.
People magazine reports that Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed their twins earlier this week. This would line up with rumours that engulfed Twitter just a few days back that the star was reportedly in labour.
When Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy back in February, she broke the internet (or at least Instagram) with a viral photo, and the news that she would be adding not one, but two new members, to the most powerful family in showbiz. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
Over the course of her pregnancy, fans were rabid for any new information about the twins, from potential names to their sexes —complete with an alleged accidental reveal by President Obama — to Twitter trying to figure out how Amal and George Clooney had their twins first, but there's still not much to know at this point.
Refinery29 has reached out to Beyoncé's rep for comment. Stay tuned in this space for the official confirmation from the queen herself. A confirmation that could very well break the internet... again. Until then, at least we can rest easy that Hollywood's newest additions didn't overshadow North West on her big day. (Not that we'd recommend sharing a birth month with the Carter twins.) The whole world can't wait to see what these kids are going to do.
