Earlier this year it was announced that Ed Sheeran would have a cameo role on Game Of Thrones. However, the British singer doesn't think we should be getting too excited. The 26-year-old spoke to Entertainment Weekly and, although he's hyped about the show, he doesn't want us getting our hopes up too high about his part in the seventh season.
The cameo was thrown into the show as a gift to Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark. She's apparently a huge fan of the singer, but that doesn't mean his role will be anything to write home about.
"I haven't seen it yet!" he said to the outlet during the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 48th Annual Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday. "I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie [Williams], and it's decent. I like it. Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that's kind of it."
The "Shape Of You" singer feels the whole thing has been "build up too much," so he's setting the record straight.
"People will just be like, 'Oh... oh, all right,'" he added. "It's not an integral part of it, at all. I'm just like, in it."
However, in the past, he did speak about his hopes for the episode — mainly, that he wouldn't die.
"I don’t die in it, I don’t die. I’m only in it for like five minutes," he told Comic Book back in April. "I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that but I’m not."
It doesn't matter how big Sheeran's role is — just the thought of new Game Of Thrones episodes is exciting enough.
