On the first day of the new year, Kim Kardashian returned to social media, and with it she brought a whole new aesthetic. The mother of two made a pivot to a more vintage style of posting, especially when it comes to Instagram. However, it hasn't been easy, especially since she says Kanye West isn't the best Instagram husband. At the Forbes Women's Summit in New York City on Tuesday, the business mogul spoke about the pressure to participate in social media, as well as the struggles of keeping up an Instagram presence with a husband who is less than stellar at taking photos.
"It’s such a struggle. It really is," Kardashian said at the event of the pressure to keep her fans updated. "If people think you just post and it’s so easy, it’s not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way. There’s so much pressure to post, too. If I go to Japan and I just want to have a media-free vacation, and have a great birthday trip. It’s the upkeep."
Specifically, the cosmetics creator — who is launching her new line KKW Beauty very soon — remembered a trip to Japan where her grand plan to post pictures was foiled by Kanye's amateur photography skills.
"Kanye and I woke up at 3am and we couldn’t get back to sleep and I said let’s go into, in this town in Tokyo where there are all these bright lights, let’s go take all these pictures and we’ll post them on social media and it will look so cool," she explained. "We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer. I was like, ‘You ruined what my social media was going to look like.’ So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience."
Luckily, the 36-year-old has been doing just fine on her own, with some of her most liked photos taking place after her months-long hiatus. Looks like things are much better when Kanye is in front of the camera, anyways.
