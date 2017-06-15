Men's rights activists, manspreaders, and internet trolls of the world — do I have the show for you.
Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale may have just concluded its freshman season, but that doesn't mean we can't see the series from a different angle. Thanks to a new Handmaid's Tale parody from Funny Or Die, we now know what Margaret Atwood's chilling dystopia would look like if the kind of men who throw around the term "feminazi" were the stars. It's hilarious, but I'm thrilled that there's only three minutes of footage.
The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss as Offred, a woman formerly known as "June" but whose name has since become forbidden. It's not the only thing that's forbidden in Offred's life: since being captured by the far-right, ultra-religious regime that has taken over America, Offred has become a concubine tasked with bearing the children of the Commander (Joseph Fiennes). She can't read, leave the house alone, or see her daughter. It's a pretty disturbing show — but it doesn't work quite as well when Offred is flipped to "Manfred."
Advertisement
"I was asleep before," Manfred says in a voiceover that echoes Offred's. "When they didn't date us because of feminism, we didn't wake up. They ruined Ghostbusters, and we didn't wake up then, either. When they were being shrill bitches, 24/7, we didn't wake up."
It continues like this, with men being forced to talk about how they appreciated the strong female protagonist in Wonder Woman and were denied the right to "manspread" on a park bench.
The new series definitely has some fans, which we know from the (obviously fake) reviews on masculinity-worshipping sites like Return Of Kings.
"If you're a men's rights activist, you'll be shaken to your strong, masculine core."
Where can you watch such a series? According to the video, it will be making its way to DudeHulu any day now.
Men's rights activists, go ahead and hold your breath in anticipation.
Advertisement