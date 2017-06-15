Except that Nikki is here to make it just a little bit harder for Varga. She lays out her plan for revenge to him, starting by telling him about how the hotel they meet in is where she and Ray played in the Wildcat tournament. He tries to countermove by offering her his poison tea. If these two are playing chess, he has no idea how outmatched he is. He offers her a job, she bats it back by asking what he does. He tells her he works for a company called Norwal, she says he’s full of shit, and she knows a boss when she sees one. He offers her more money, she says she’s cool with just continuing to blackmail him. She lays out the myriad ways she sees through him and his stupid plans, pointing out how cocky he is. As Mr. Wrench takes Meemo out of play, Varga tries to add zeroes to her imaginary salary. She calls his bluff and gives him a day to get her $2 million. If he were really as smart as he thinks, he’d know she’s going to destroy him whether he does it or not. BTW, how rad would it have been if her walk away music were Beyoncé? Even without it, she’s the most watchable thing in the episode. Angry Nikki is the most charismatic person in the world.