In the same way that this quiet set of nuptials was a long time coming, so was the inevitable Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) and Toby Cavanaugh (Keegan Allen) sex scene. Earlier in "Choose," the pair chat after Toby has a meeting with Tanner. During their extremely casual and in no way chemistry-ridden conversation, Toby invites his ex-girlfriend to hang out at his cabin in case she needs to get away for a while. When A.D. demands the Liars choose one person to take the fall for the death of Archer Dunhill — freeing the rest of them — the young women decide to pick no one, effectively agreeing to all go to jail. This terrible bind drives Spencer straight to Toby’s cabin. Now that Toby’s confirmed he’s starting to get over the trauma of his wife’s death earlier this season, Spencer feels comfortable slowly inching her way towards Toby’s body on the couch. In the least unsubtle move of the century she asks, "Do you remember that kiss we shared? That was nice wasn’t it?" In seconds they’re ripping each other’s clothing off, pausing only when Toby notices Spencer’s bullet wound. It’s a reminder they’re both such different people than the last time they were together, and, yet, they’ll never be able to quit each other.