Bachelor In Paradise fans won't get to see their favourites find love on the island this year, and now, BiP's bartender is speaking out about the incident that ended production on season 4 of the reality series.
As reported by E! News, Wells Adams was crowned Bachelor In Paradise's new bartender, following the departure of season 2 and 3's drink slinger Jorge Moreno, who gave an "emotional farewell" early into filming season 4. Adams was a fan favourite on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, yet returned to the franchise not as a contestant, but as someone to give advice to the love-seeking hopefuls on the island. Alas, allegations of misconduct — reportedly due to a sexual encounter between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who were allegedly both intoxicated — ended everyone's time on the show.
Adams took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident, writing:
"I've been getting a lot of questions about my take on @bachelorinparadise and I can only speak from my own experiences so... here goes nothin'. Some of the greatest moments in my life happened in Paradise. Some of the greatest people that I've gotten to spend time with (in front of and behind the cameras) happened in Paradise. One of the most beautiful and genuine love stories unfolded in front of my eyes in paradise. My heart breaks for those who don't share the same experiences."
Wells, who E! News reports hit it off with contestant Amanda Stanton while filming BiP, implored fans not to pass judgement on the situation without learning the whole story:
"Please don't perceive this in insensitive or accusatory in any way. I'm only describing my journey there and I'd ask before you pass any judgement or say hurtful things to anyone about this, you remember that there is a lot unknown and untold. Understand that my perception and experience is only mine to tell, but it's an honest one and one that I will cherish forever."
My thoughts on #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/YM2JGOsqGL— Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) June 13, 2017
The incident in question reportedly occurred between Olympios and Jackson early on into filming of the 2017 season. According to tweets from Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman, who reportedly spoke with a source at Bachelor In Paradise, a producer sued the show for misconduct after seeing an extremely intoxicated Olympios and Jackson perform a sex act in the pool. Shortly after, the contestants were given a choice to stay on the show, or go home. While most chose to stay, ultimately, Bachelor In Paradise suspended filming.
Perhaps we'll see Adams again on a different Bachelor series. If not, Nashville fans can listen to the radio DJ on 105.9 The Rock.
