So You Think You Can Dance is back and there's not a child in sight. Last year's So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation is old news, and in its place are the veteran adult performers we've come to expect. And let's just say, the season 14 dancers are off to a great start.
Last night's 2017 premiere introduced new judge Vanessa Hudgens, along with all the SYTYCD hopefuls. While some competition shows focus way too much on the less-than-stellar auditions, the FOX show leaned into the promising crop of contestants it has to offer. As I marvelled at all the fantastic breakdancing, contemporary convulsing, and sexy jazz moves going down, I realised this is exactly what my Instagram feed is missing. After wrapping the premiere, I assume a lot of viewers are in agreement with me.
So, I rounded up all the best Instagram accounts of the SYTYCD contestants who scored a ticket on the Hot Tamale Train to the next phase of the competition: the academy. Scroll through the gallery to find out which new account you're about to be obsessed with. Your "Like" button is about to get a lot more use.