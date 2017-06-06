With Game Of Thrones slowly coming to a close (there's only two more — short — seasons!) we are wondering now more than ever which characters are going to die before the end of the show. Due to the nature of the plot, they can't all succeed (unless Cersei, John Snow, and Daenerys suddenly decide sharing is caring), so who can we root for? Emilia Clarke puts her money on Daenerys.
"Right now, I'm sort of feeling — with her — optimistic," the actress told the Belfast Telegraph. "She'll probably need some help, though. I'll definitely be disappointed if she doesn't make it."
As for this season, Daenerys has her eyes on the prize, but Clarke truly believes she has the best intentions.
"I think that there was always that idea that she would know where she was going to, but the reality is frightening," she continued. "I mean, I always believed that Dany had the highest of hopes for what kind of impact she could leave on this world."
The only thing that could mess this up, however, is Daenerys' heritage. Her father and brother were both power mad, and Clarke is nervous that it runs in the family.
"Dany is exploring every avenue that her kind of bloodline has been to," she explained. "People have an idea of what her father was and everyone has vague idea what her brother was. She knows what those things are but it could be very easy for her to do something very rash."
"I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family," Turner told Yahoo Movies Singapore of Sansa. "At the end of the day, that’s why she does the things that she does, because she’s terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she’ll stop at nothing to protect them. If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it. I don’t think it matters to her, and I can see Sansa swinging that way too."
We'll get our first glimpse at these powerful women — good or evil — when season 7 premieres on July 16.
