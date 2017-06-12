Most shows would hint at the damage done to Boy. They would show his screaming mother and maybe a single shot of her clutching his broken body, with his face politely obscured. But, that’s not what Twin Peaks does. They show us the exact moment Horne’s truck and Boy collide. There’s no mystery as to how terrible this murder of a child really was. Then, the camera rests on Boy’s bloody dead body, not daring to look away from the tragedy. His feet point in the opposite directions as they’re supposed to, the entire top of his head is matted with blood, and his body couldn’t be more lifeless as a wailing Mom holds her son to her chest. In true Twin Peaks fashion, we even see what’s meant to be the Boy’s sparkling "soul" ascend to the sky. Despite the fact this horrific scene’s choice to spend minutes staring at a dead child makes "Part 6" gut-wrenching enough, it offers yet another gruesome death only a little while later.