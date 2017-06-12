Here's the thing about villains: They're amazing entertainment. Without the fabulous sea-witch Ursula, The Little Mermaid would just be a short, anticlimactic tale of unrequited love. Without Scar, there would be no Timon, Pumba, and "Hakauna Matata" in The Lion King. And without Chad Johnson on Jojo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, we would have fallen asleep.
Some contestants come to The Bachelorette to find a wife. Others come to make a splash. While we might not root for the DeMarios and Chads of Bachelor Nation, their presence makes The Bachelorette a far more interesting show.
Each season, whether through cruel behind-the-scenes interviews or through aggressive behavior, the villain in brawny man's clothing inevitably makes himself apparent. Here are the most notorious contestants on The Bachelorette, and the exact moment we knew they pledged to the dark side.