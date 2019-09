Obviously, neither Johnson nor Yancey were ever "there for the right reasons" on their seasons of The Bachelorette. Hey, that's okay, everyone has to make a living, right? Johnson's going on Famously Single next (even though he arguably isn't either ) and Yancey wants to appear on Dancing With The Stars. The sheer meta-lunacy of two reality TV guys fighting about who owns the trademark to a whole lot of nonsense is nonsense itself. It doesn't matter who is telling the truth here. In fact, they both could be. Maybe Johnson trademarked "Whaboom" while Yancey holds the rights to "Whaaaboooom." The real question is, "If a whaboom falls on the internet and no one is there to see it, did it even ever happen?"