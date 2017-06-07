If you were surprised to not see Chad Johnson's name on the just-released list of the latest Bachelor in Paradise castaways, here's your explanation. How can Bad Chad possibly be expected to romance the likes of Corinne Olympios or Raven Gates when he has a girlfriend back home?
Despite his threats to return for season 4, Johnson — who, let's not forget, was unceremoniously kicked off the last BiP season by Chris Harrison after he got wasted, soiled himself, and went on a foul-mouthed tirade — is now (sob) off the market.
“I do have a girlfriend right now,” the 28-year-old Johnson, who first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, told Entertainment Tonight yesterday. “We’ve been dating off and on I think two or three months and I think we made it official like two weeks ago.”
The new woman in his life is model and self-described "occasional dog whisperer" Zoe Baron, who, according to her Instagram feed, enjoys açai, watermelon, bikinis, and romantic walks along the beach with her "bae." Fun fact: The only way to make a "Titties" bro tank more offensive is to tie-dye it.
We assume she's also the lucky lady featured in this snap, presented without comment.
According to Johnson, it was Baron who pursued him. They met up for drinks at a seafood restaurant after she reached out via email, and the rest is history.
"On a scale of one to happy, I'm happy," he told ET.
That's not how math works, but okay, dude. Honestly, anything to keep him off the island and off our TV screens...
