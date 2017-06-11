People Are Taking Amber Rose's Challenge To Bring Back The Bush To Hilarious Lengths

By now you may have seen that nude photo Amber Rose posted to Instagram. You know the one where she's in full repose, her bush on full display. In fact, it's the main focus. Rose posted the image to promote her third annual SlutWalk and let her feelings on pubic hair be known: she is bringing back the bush.
Unfortunately, Instagram didn't care about the message. They considered it to be against their guidelines, which say nudity isn't allowed. Rose's photo was swiftly taken down — she would later post the NSFW pic on Twitter — but she didn't give up. Instead, she took it as a challenge.
"Amber Rose challenge anyone?" Rose wrote on Instagram. "[P]ost your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave ."
Now, her fans knew they had to be clever when it came to the #AmberRoseChallenge and they didn't disappoint. In fact, they went to hilarious lengths to recreate Rose's #bringbackthebush photo in a way that wouldn't get it pulled from the site.
There were those who used wigs to really get some volume. Others used emoji to show off their nether regions with two of Rose's favourites being an ice cream sundae and a very fitting black cat. Someone used an actual black cat, while another used a box of Pop Tarts. Another person actually used a small order of McDonald's french fries, which is *chef's kiss.*
What is clear is that this challenge was majorly accepted by Rose's fans. Here's to hoping one day, Instagram will accept pubic hair as nothing of which to be afraid.
