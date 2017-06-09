She's back! After a break, Amanda Bynes is ready to head back into the limelight. In what is possibly her first interview in four years, Bynes talked about her health, her time away, and what's in store for her next.
Over the past few years, the former child star has struggled with her mental health. Her troubles led to brushes with the law, including a DUI and hospitalization in 2013. She's currently attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. At FIDM, Bynes is learning not only how to design and create her own clothes, but how to run a successful fashion company. An Amanda Bynes clothing line may be in our future, but that's not the only endeavor she's ready to take on. Bynes is eager to return to acting.
"I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on shows that I'm a fan of," she says to Diana Madison from The Hollyscoop, in an interview previewed on Good Morning America. "And maybe another TV show that I'm the star of it."
Um, yes, please! Bynes' television shows were a 90's kid staple. Even up to her retirement, Bynes was amazing in her roles. And as for films, Easy A, She's The Man, and What A Girl Wants are classics. Let's all cross our fingers that an All That reunion with cast mates Nick Cannon and Kenan Thompson is on the way.
As exciting as a return to television would be, it's so good to see Bynes doing so well. She's been sober for three years while attending school and on probation. Her hobbies now include hiking, spinning classes, feeding the homeless. Not only is she doing well for herself, but she's doing good for others, too.
