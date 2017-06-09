Outside the prison, it looks like Coates might not be punished for having the gun after all — we see him in a shock blanket, saying he knows nothing and wants to go home. And Bayley is having suicidal thoughts; he attempts to take his own life by drinking the dog hair dye from his father's dog salon, but it turns out to be non-toxic. When his parents tell him he needs help, Bayley is relieved, saying he needs to be locked up. And Aleida does appear on TV, but her frequent use of curse words renders her message incoherent.