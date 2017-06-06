Is it hot in here, or is it just the upcoming sex scenes on Pretty Little Liars? According to showrunner I. Marlene King, the Freeform series is skewing a little more adult with the future love scenes between the show's many couples — but we'll have to wait until the series finale for the show to truly get HBO-level intense.
If you thought that season 7a's decapitation (RIP, Noel Kahn) had already kicked up the notch on what the network formerly known as ABC Family was willing to air, violence won't be the only thing that they are borrowing from shows like Game Of Thrones and Westworld. According to King, fans should expect very sexy sex in the show's last episode. After a fan tweeted at the showrunner about a future scene between Ezra (Ian Harding) and Aria (Lucy Hale), King replied:
"there is a lot of HBO level sex in 720. Equal opportunity HBO level sex."
there is a lot of HBO level sex in 720. Equal opportunity HBO level sex.— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 6, 2017
She also added that it's more than just one couple getting it on in the finale, writing:
"I didn't say who was having HBO sex. I said everyone was. Go figure."
I didn't say who was having HBO sex. I said everyone was. Go figure. ?— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 6, 2017
King has been notoriously tight-lipped about what to expect in the final half season of the mystery drama, mostly because, well, who would want the mystery ruined? However, fans of newly-minted couple Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) should be happy in the show's finale, which will feature a particularly juicy scene between the ultimate will-they-won't-they pairing. Of the upcoming love scene between Emison, King wrote:
"the most HBO ever for them. Proudly, directed my me," wrote King of the show's finale. "Now I must stop spoiling."
the most HBO ever for them. Proudly, directed my me. Now I must stop spoiling.— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 6, 2017
It's actually pretty awesome that Emison is getting a hot-and-heavy scene in the show's finale. It's pretty rare for same-sex couples to get intimate moments that are on the same level as ones between heterosexual couples on TV, and for PLL to give them an opportunity like this is a small but pretty important step for LGBTQ representation on television.
It sounds like this is going to be one steamy season finale. So steamy, in fact, that it's making me wonder if there will even be time in the two-hour block for that Uber A reveal.
