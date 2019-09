Yes, virginity was a historically huge factor in engagements at the time Star-Crossed takes place, but it’s not like the drama is sticking to reality in every other facet. The series has created one of the most admirably race-blind casts currently on TV , with a Black prince, his Iranian sister, and a Black Romeo, whose father happens to be white. Obviously, none of this was actually going on with the ruling class of Medieval Italy. If Crossed is willing to take such modern day liberties with the characters we’re looking at, it can leave disturbingly old-fashioned beliefs about female sexuality in the dust as well. Instead, they’re adding to the problem with new conservatisms. Later in "True Love" Friar Lawrence (Dan Hildebrand) mentions Juliet was called "The Flower Of Verona," and everyone knows flowers are used as a metaphor for virginity. That nickname is never mentioned in the original Romeo & Juliet source material, so the show created yet another reference to “virtue.”