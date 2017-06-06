All The Celebrity Babies Who Will Be In The Clooney Twins' Squad

Alert, celebrity baby-watchers: This is not a drill. The A-List Celebrity Club has just increased by not one, but two pint-size members. After a much-hyped pregnancy, Amal Clooney has given birth to twins Ella and Alexander.
While we don't know anything about Ella and Alexander's personalities, aspirations, or favourite animals, we do know one thing: They are already Hollywood Royalty. Immediately upon entering the world, the twins will be ushered into a world of nine-bedroom British mansions, red carpets, and overhearing their mother broker U.N. deals in the background.
Having unofficially been crowned Prince and Princess of Hollywood, the twins will orbit in an absolutely insane social circle. By now, George Clooney's friend clique is as renowned as his acting career — odds are, his kids' social life will be just as fantastic.
Based on the Clooneys' own group of friends, here are the budding celebrities we expect Alexander and Ella to hang out with in the years to come.