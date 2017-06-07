As for Aria, her relationship with Ezra (Ian Harding) is strained as of late, mostly because she can't exactly tell him about A.D. or what he or she has on her. What is it that Aria is so terrified Ezra would find? Well, it turns out that after Aria learned that Ezra wrote that book about Alison (which was beyond gross and violating, in case we forgot), Aria wanted revenge. She penned a police report calling him a "predator" (your words, girl, not mine) but never filed it. Alas, "Jessica DiLaurentis kept excellent records," and now A.D. has Aria's best kept secret. Aria is so stressed about the prospect of Ezra going to prison for being a statutory rapist that she has a dream that involves Mona, a cellblock of aggressive jailbirds, and a very snarky Veronica Hastings, all set to the tune of "Jailhouse Rock." My stress dreams have never been so theatrical.