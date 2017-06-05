Is Tyga's New Song About Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga may just be the next Kourtney and Scott in the Kardashian 'verse. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, for those who don't know, will forever be encased in "rumours" and "reports" of reconciliation — that's all a part of the KUTWK ballgame. Rapper Tyga, née Michael Ray Stevenson, and Jenner, 19, have been a public couple for almost four years now, despite the family's varying degrees of discomfort with the relationship. (Stevenson is a full eight years older than Jenner.) Like Disick and Jenner's elder sister, the two repeatedly break up, and then spark rumours of a reunion tour. The two broke up officially in April of this year. Just a day later, Jenner appeared in a Snapchat video singing along to her ex's songs. This inspired the rumour that the two were back together, despite the fact that Jenner seems to be dating rapper Travis Scott. (She attended his birthday party and sat courtside with the rapper last month. In Hollywood, that's dating.) Since that sing-along, the two have been rather quiet.
Enter: Tyga's new song "Playboy." The song, released on June 3, is about a playboy, as the title suggests, who continues to enjoy attention from the same woman, despite various breakups. As Us Weekly points out, the song is probably about Kylie Jenner.
"Super freak in my passenger, she a superstar and got it bad for me," Tyga sings in the opening hook. "If I hang up she call right back to me, you cut her legs off she crawl right back to me."
The lyrics clearly seem steeped Kylie Jenner, especially considering the duo's history of vacillation. Last July, following a couple months of a so-called break, Tyga reappeared on Kylie Jenner's Instagram, seemingly back in her arms for good.
This was just after Tyga shared a since-deleted Instagram post of his former flame with the caption "they always come back..." as Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. Jenner shared a similar photo around the same time — she's wearing the same outfit as in Tyga's — and tagged her ex in the post.
Tyga seems to have captured the sentiment best with the new song. You could cut the legs off this couple and they'd still find a way back to one another. Listen to the full audio of Tyga's new song, below.
