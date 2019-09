Is Tyga's New Song About Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga may just be the next Kourtney and Scott in the Kardashian 'verse. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, for those who don't know, will forever be encased in "rumours" and "reports" of reconciliation — that's all a part of the KUTWK ballgame. Rapper Tyga, née Michael Ray Stevenson, and Jenner, 19, have been a public couple for almost four years now, despite the family's varying degrees of discomfort with the relationship. (Stevenson is a full eight years older than Jenner.) Like Disick and Jenner's elder sister, the two repeatedly break up, and then spark rumours of a reunion tour. The two broke up officially in April of this year . Just a day later, Jenner appeared in a Snapchat video singing along to her ex's songs. This inspired the rumour that the two were back together, despite the fact that Jenner seems to be dating rapper Travis Scott. (She attended his birthday party and sat courtside with the rapper last month. In Hollywood, that's dating .) Since that sing-along, the two have been rather quiet.